She’s being called the “Southwest queen of rock and soul”. Mozzy Dee has been named one of the Ameripolitan Awards nominees for Best Rockabilly Female of the Year 2023. She’s also one of the top ten hot prospects of the vintage rock scene by Vintage Rock Magazine in 2022.

Mozzy Dee describes her journey starting at a young age, she explained that she would go to car shows and watch the low riders cruise with her dad in El Paso, Texas, where she is originally from. Mozzy also said that when she realized she could ‘kinda sing’ she wanted to be like Aretha Franklin and Etta James. She begin to participate in Karaokes and started winning and realized she could make something out of her singing.

Her new single “Orale” is a dedication to her Mexican roots, she mentioned ‘El Paso and El Burque,’ said Mozzy Dee. Her album really goes back to the roots of the 1950s and 60s and the Rock and Roll scene. You can purchase her new Album at MozzyDee.bandcamp.com or rumbarrecords.com where she has been recently signed.