The Southwest Queen of Rock and Roll born in El Paso and now residing in Albuquerque, Mozzy Dee has an unmistakable sound and it’s being noticed in an interview for Vintage Rock Magazine’s June 2022 Edition. She has been named one of the top 10 Hot Prospects of the Vintage Rock Scene.

Mozzy Dee explained that she became interested in Rockabilly because she liked the pin-up scene and also because she used to go to car shows with her dad. She started listening to the music and she just started getting into it. One of her big inspirations for getting into Rockabilly was Pasty Cline.

The Ameripolitan awards were created by Dale Watson and Celine Lee out in Memphis Tennessee they are the owners of Fernandos Hideaway. They wanted to promote people who really don’t get recognized in those categories. The Ameripolitan honors Rockibili, A lot Country, Western Swing, and Honky Tonk. They wanted to acknowledge all the talented artists. You can go online and vote at ameripolitan.org voting is open now through December.