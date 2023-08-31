Mozzy Dee has been deemed the “Southwest Queen of Rock and Soul” and recently released her first album, titled “¡Órale!,” with Rum Bar Records. The artist was an Ameripolitan Nominee for Best Rockabilly Female in 2023 and is now seeking Albuquerque’s support to get nominated again in 2024.

Mozzy Dee has received accolades from all over the world for her recent album. Influenced by musicians like Etta James, Patsy Cline, Barbara Lynn, Ruth Brown, and Carl Perkins, the singer’s style combines retro and modern tastes seamlessly.

Originally from El Paso, Texas, Mozzy Dee found her love of music going to lowrider shows with her family. She discovered her love of retro music at that time and combined it with her Hispanic heritage. Mozzy Dee later brought her unique style with her to Albuquerque.

The Ameripolitan Awards serve to bolster the connection between musicians and their fans, creating a platform where musicians can be recognized for their originality and talent. The awards were created by Dale Watson in Austin, Texas, to support artists in the Honky Tonk, Western Swing, Rockabilly, and Outlaw genres; 2024 will be the 10th year of the awards.

To check out Mozzy Dee’s album ¡Órale!, visit this link or search “Mozzy Dee” on Spotify. Nominations are being accepted until Saturday, September 30, and can be submitted at this link.