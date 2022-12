Mozzy Dee is a local rockabilly/rhythm and blues artist. Earlier this year, she was named one of the Top 10 Hot Prospects of the Vintage Rock Scene. She was also nominated for Rockabilly Female of the Year for the Ameripolitan Awards.

Mozzy Dee is performing her latest single, ‘Why Not Me’ on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming shows, visit https://mozzydeemusic.com/live.