Summer is coming up, this means some fun local events are back. This year Movies in the Park is going to be jam-packed with lots of fun for all.
The event kicks off its first week on June 4 at the Paradise Hills Community Center Park, located at 5901 Paradise Blvd. The movie will be Encanto. Bernalillo County is hosting eight weekends of movies for all ages. Food vendors will be at each location with a variety of options. Attendees will be able to enjoy seating on a first come first served basis, bring blankets or lawn chairs, and food. The events are free. For more information, visit here.
Movie Showtimes:
- Saturday, June 4
- Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center
- Saturday, June 11
- Raya and the Last Dragon at the Los Vecinos Community Center
- Saturday, June 18
- Jungle Cruise at the Los Padillas Community Center
- Saturday, June 25
- Luca at the Vista Grande Community Center
- Saturday, July 9
- The Addams Family 2 Mountain View Community Center
- Saturday, July 16
- Sing 2 at Paradise Hills Little League
- Saturday, July 23
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at Altura Park
- Saturday, July 30
- The Sandlot at North Valley Little League