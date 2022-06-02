Summer is coming up, this means some fun local events are back. This year Movies in the Park is going to be jam-packed with lots of fun for all.

The event kicks off its first week on June 4 at the Paradise Hills Community Center Park, located at 5901 Paradise Blvd. The movie will be Encanto. Bernalillo County is hosting eight weekends of movies for all ages. Food vendors will be at each location with a variety of options. Attendees will be able to enjoy seating on a first come first served basis, bring blankets or lawn chairs, and food. The events are free. For more information, visit here.

Movie Showtimes: