‘Movie Mania: School is Cool‘ will be hosting a movie night as kids head back to school. The City of Albuquerque is inviting the community to come out on August 4 to Balloon Fiesta Park, from 6-10 p.m. The whole family is welcome to this free event, individuals who are attending can also help support APS by bringing school supplies to donate.

Movies will begin at dusk.

They will be featuring the following movies:

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Mean Girls

Monsters University

For more information, visit bernco.gov.