New Mexico Gay Men’s Gay Chorus’s third annual movie singalong returns in person this weekend. The words to the songs will be projected on a screen and everyone is encouraged to sing and come in costume.

This fundraiser helps the chorus present high-quality performances in Albuquerque and Santa Fe. Tickets are $25 and available at NMGMC.org They will not be sold at the door. A VIP reception will take place before the movie at Sumner & Dene Gallery. Doors open at 5:30 p.m tickets are $75 and will include food provided by the Range Cafe, wine provided by Gruet, and includes premium seating for the movie. The sing-along will be on September 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Kimo Theatre.