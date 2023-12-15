ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter Wonderland is in full swing and lucky for us, this weekend, there will be some awesome, exclusive events you can take part in out there as well. CEO of What’s New In ABQ Nichole Harwood came by to talk about what the community is in store for.

Animal Humane New Mexico is holding a pet adoption event on Saturday from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. as a part of Winter Wonderland. There will also be a gingerbread house contest on December 17. More information on these and other upcoming events is available on the Winter Wonderland website as well as their Facebook and Instagram pages.