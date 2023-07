Satisfy your sweet tooth with a variety of different exotic snacks. That is what you’ll get at Monaco Market. They are serving up delicious, unique snacks sourced from diverse corners around the world. Whether it’s squishy Skittles from Japan, Redbull from China, or Lays from Thailand. Monaco Market is taking their customer’s pallets to different parts of the world.

Their store is located at 4400 Wyoming Blvd NE STE C. It’s also open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.