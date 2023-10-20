Molina Healthcare of New Mexico has partnered with the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition for the “Get Ahead” program impact report.

Molina has a foundation called the MolinaCares Accord. They are committed to building stronger communities by improving people’s health and lives. MolinaCares has now funded a program to support the basic needs of caregivers. “They do the work that many people couldn’t fathom for one day. And they do it with such compassion and care,” said Buffie Saavedra, Director of Member and Community Engagement for Molina Healthcare of New Mexico.

Adrienne Smith, the Executive Director of the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, explained more about the Get Ahead Program and the report. “The program in essence is $400 for every caregiver who works for a Medicaid-funded agency for 10 months. We wanted to see what difference it would make in their lives.”

According to the report, the 19 caregivers they followed spent their extra money on groceries and living expenses. To view the full report conducted by Kelly O’Donnell, Ph.D., of O’Donnell Economics & Strategy, click here.

For more information about MolinaCares Accord, click here. To learn more about the New Mexico Caregivers Coalition, click here.