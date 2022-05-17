Molina Healthcare is offering help to those affected by the New Mexico wildfires. Molina Cares and Molina Healthcare of New Mexico are donating $200,000 to support a couple of organizations and they are asking for the community to pitch in.

The donation is going to the Santa Fe Community Foundation Resiliency Fund, which works to provide rapid wildfire relief in San Miguel and Mora counties. It is also going to the All Together New Mexico Fund which works to coordinate statewide relief. Molina team members have also been volunteering their time at evacuation sites to provide supplies and more.

Members and providers affected by the fires can visit Molina’s member and provider portals for support or contact 505-269-8904. They also have a 24/7 nurse advice line that can be reached at 888-275-8750, TTY 711.

They are asking for individuals to drop off donations until 5 P.M. at the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce, 1309 Fourth St. SW.

Donation Items