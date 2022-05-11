Partnering up to help New Mexico’s children. Molina Health works to provide health care services for those under the Medicaid and Medicare programs. They also work to make an impact on the community as well.

They have just joined the KRQE Cares corporate sponsorship list. Recently both organizations visited Moriarty Elementry School where 370 students were able to receive a new pair of shoes, books, snacks, toothbrushes, and other goodies. Molina Health Care presented a check for $10,000 to be donated to the KRQE Cares program. For more information visit, www.krqe.com/krqecares/.