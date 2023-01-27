Molina Health Care of New Mexico has recently partnered up with Cooking for kids. It’s part of their latest initiative with a focus on mothers, newborns, anyone dealing with behavioral health needs and people who are hungry and homeless.

Cooking with Kids is dedicated to empowering and educating kids and families on making healthy food choices. They provide hands-on education in schools, cafeterias, and throughout the community. Their goal is to provide resources and information on healthy cooking and eating habits.

Many New Mexican families are not getting the nutrients they need for a variety of reasons; for example, not having access to healthy food or a lack of understanding of what is nutritious food. With New Mexico having the third largest poverty rate in the nation, malnutrition is a big concern. Malnutrition can cause a variety of serious health issues including heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes.

To learn more about Cooking with Kids, and find recipes and resources, go to cookingwithkids.org.