MolinaCares Accord oversees a platform that’s focused on community investment as a way to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations. Through substantial investments, the MolinaCares Accord works to try and solve many gaps that exist in health care today.

MolinaCares Healthcare focuses on giving back to communities that they serve around the country. The New Mexico caregivers coalition is an organization that works statewide with 62,000 paid professionals and 217,000 families in New Mexico. They train them, provide better wages, give them benefits and provide professional development.

