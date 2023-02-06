Mink is a locally-owned, small business that specializes in scalp micro pigmentation procedure. Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) procedure is for both men and women who are experiencing mild to severe cases of hair loss.

The procedure is a non-invasive, semi-permanent procedure that provides a fuller look without actually transplanting hair.

Services Mink provides:

SMP for Men

SMP for Women

Scar Concealment

Alopecia

Touch up

For more information or to schedule a free consultation visits abqmink.com.