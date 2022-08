They want to ‘paint it forward’ Mike’s Quality Painting is a locally owned and family-run business that specializes in interior and exterior painting for residential and commercial needs.

They are known for their multiple wins of ‘The Best in the City.’ Now they are working on giving back to the community by providing a $10,000 service donation to a local non-profit or 501 C-3. To learn more, visit https://www.mikesqualitypainting.com/paint-it-forward/.