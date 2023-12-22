Mike’s Quality Painting is a family-owned and operated residential and commercial painting company. Providing customers with high-quality results every time, the business is one of the best and most trusted painting companies in Albuquerque.

The company focuses on nine core values: attitude, safety, ownership, customer service, quality, integrity, teamwork, gratitude, and leadership. Mike’s has been providing paint services to the community for over 10 years now, and the business just won Albuquerque The Magazine’s Best of the City award again.

Not only does the company provide high-quality services, but it also focuses on giving back to the community through its Paint It Forward initiative. Each year, Mike’s Quality Painting gives away $10,000 worth of painting services to a local non-profit. This year’s recipient is New Day Youth and Family Services.

Alongside its Paint It Forward initiative, the business’ sister company, Mike’s One Day Concrete Coatings, provides Coatings for a Cause to local non-profits. This year, Argos Shelter Dog Rescue is the recipient of free floor coating services.

To learn more about Mike’s Quality Painting, click here.