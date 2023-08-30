Mike’s Quality Painting is a locally owned and family-run business that specializes in interior and exterior painting for residential and commercial needs. They also perform stucco repair and painting that provides a one-day concrete coating service.

‘Paint it Forward’ is an event Mike’s hosts annually. Every year they pick a nonprofit, go paint their facility and renovate it to the business wishes. This process is about a $10,000 project. That gets done at no cost to the nonprofit. Mike’s Quality Painting seeks a nonprofit in August that can benefit from a paint job.

For more information on Mike’s Quality Painting, visit their webpage mikesqualitypainting.com.