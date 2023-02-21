Each year Mike’s Quality Painting hosts their charitable initiative called ‘Paint it Forward’ which benefits local non-profits around Albuquerque. This year the Girl Scouts of New Mexico received the initiative.

‘Paint it Forward’ is an event Mike’s hosts annually. Every year they pick a nonprofit, go paint their facility and renovate it to the business wishes. This process is about a $10,000 project. That gets done at no cost to the nonprofit. Mike’s Quality Painting seeks a nonprofit in August that can benefit from a paint job.

Mike’s Quality Painting is a locally owned, family-run business that specializes in interior and exterior paint needs. They also perform stucco repair and painting that provides a one-day concrete coating service.

For more information on Mike’s Quality Painting, visit their webpage mikesqualitypainting.com. To learn more about the Girl Scouts of New Mexico you can visit their webpage nmgirlscouts.org.