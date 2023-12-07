Micah Thunder, also known as The Korean Cowboy, is a singer-songwriter who was born and raised in New Mexico. The artist has created an energetic and loving community around his music and has had his works featured on TV, as well as online, on radio, and in commercials.

Micah Thunder draws his inspiration from campfire stories told by his family and from watching his father express himself through dance. The singer-songwriter wants to tell his own story through his music and reveal deep truths in his lyrics.

The artist shared a live performance of one of his songs, “West Won,” on New Mexico Living. The full performance is in the video at the top of this post.

Micah Thunder’s music is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube. To learn more about Micah Thunder and to check out his music, click here.