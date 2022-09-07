The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is currently recruiting corrections officers looking to make a difference. The mission of (MDC) is to protect the public and provide a safe and secure environment for both inmates and staff under the principles of direct supervision and in accordance with the American Correctional Association (ACA) standards.

SalinaRae Chavez provided the basic qualifications if interested to apply, 18 years or older, High School Diploma or GED, eligible to work in the United States and New Mexico drives license. MDC recently got a 13% raise so people coming in with zero experience start at $20.34. They also have incentives, no experience officers are eligible for up to $5,000 and officers with corrections experience up to $10,000. If you are interested to apply visit their website.