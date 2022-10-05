Merek Security Solutions is a Santa Fe-based cyber security firm focused on cyber risk management related to mindfulness-based solutions and cyber security. Ivanti incorporated connects technology and security industry leaders to create one place for enterprises to secure and heal devices and services end users. The goal is to be safer, smarter, and more mindful when it comes to the digital world.

“One way to think of this, I believe is would you be as risky in real life as you are online with certain activities,” said Mark Fidel, Invanti.

Merek Security Solutions opened in 2018 and began teaching people to be mindful of how they use the internet. Ideally, as a cybersecurity risk assessment firm, they are leaning toward becoming less of a cybersecurity firm, and more of a cyberpsychology firm. For more information, visit their website.