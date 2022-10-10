Teddy Roe’s is Duke City’s newest and most unique speakeasy. Featuring hand-crafted cocktails and an ambiance that takes you back in time, Teddy Roe’s is a must-visit speakeasy. Monday also may be the perfect day to experience the speakeasy because of everything they have to offer.

“There are not many places open Mondays in Nob Hill. So we definitely wanted to make it a point to be open Mondays,” said Jessica O’Brien, manager at Teddy Roe’s. Currently, Teddy Roe’s is only open for members on Mondays. So their “Member Monday” featured a cocktail, a special dish, and live entertainment.

If you are interested in becoming a member, head over to teddyroes.com/member. After filling out their survey, they will invite you in. However, you must also make a reservation. Once you pick a time, you can head over to Teddy Roe’s. A staff member will also explain to you more about becoming a member.

Teddy Roe’s is located at 3222 1/2 Central Ave. Albuquerque, NM 87106.