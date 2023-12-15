ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We are just weeks away from the start of the new year which means maybe you’re starting to think about New Year’s Resolutions. If one of yours is to begin a fitness routine, or simply add something new to the one you already have, you need to check out CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio.

CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio is a locally owned, boutique fitness studio that offers small group fitness classes in two different ways; one is Pilates on the reformer, the other, indoor cycling. “We like to say that we are two studios under one roof, and we truly are,” says Carin Corrie, the owner of CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio.

Corrie grew up in Albuquerque and has been a dancer her whole life. Starting from around age three, Corrie then went on to dance at UNM when she did her undergraduate degree there and then went on to dance professionally in the NBA for a few years in Phoenix. That is when Corrie says she found her love of Pilates.

“Being a dancer my whole life, being fit is really important and so when I started doing Pilates, I found that it was so beneficial for my body to stay healthy and prevent injury and for me to just stay in really great shape and from there I started to find that I needed a little bit more cardio in my life too and that’s where I found the spin side and that’s where I kind of wanted to bring them both together,” says Corrie.

Now the best of both strength and cardio is under one roof and CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio offers an array of classes for anyone and all skill levels.

“We have a CORR Pilates class which is purely just Pilates, you spend the whole time on the reformer, or we have a CORR cycling class that is also just on the bike,” says Corrie, “we do have different types of Pilates classes, as well. So, we do have a ‘jump’ class that is a little bit more cardio-based here on the Pilates side and then we do have other spin classes as well, as far as a rapid ride that is only 30 minutes or an endurance ride that is a little bit longer. But our specialty classes are 50-50 and it is half and half. So, you get to spend 24 minutes on the reformer and 24 minutes on the bike. You get in, you get out, you get all of the good things all in that 50 minutes.”

Corrie does mention that CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio does not have different levels of classes, but the studio prides itself on having extremely qualified and knowledgeable trainers who are able to accommodate any skill level in any class.

“Our classes are all taught by highly trained instructors. All of our Pilates instructors are certified; all of our spin instructors are really good at what they do and so you know you’re going to be taken really good care of when you are here with our instructors. And we also can accommodate all levels of fitness,” says Corrie.

Corrie also says that she and her team strive to not only give every member a top-notch workout every time but they also want to make sure there is a sense of community you feel when you walk through their doors.

“At the end of the day, it’s not really just about getting the workout, it’s how you feel while you’re working out as well. So, again, we train our instructors to make sure that they are giving everybody the individual attention that they need throughout their class the make sure they feel, not only that they got a workout, but that they feel good when they leave,” says Corrie.

CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio opened their first location off Paseo Del Norte and Wyoming in April of 2022 and they are already expanding.

“We’re really excited to be opening up our second location,” says Corrie, “we’re going to be on the southeast corner of Coors and Montano. We are planning on opening our doors on December, 18th.”

Corrie says all of the instructors will be at both locations however, with the west side location being a bit bigger, they are offering something special at that location specifically.

“Our west side location is going to be a little bit bigger than our east side location because we are going to have the private training rooms. So we will have a full Pilates Cadillac in that room as well as a studio reformer, barrels and props and things to where you can come and you can work one-on-one with your instructor, which is something we are really eager to offer,” says Corrie.

And ahead of their opening date on December 18th for their new west side location, they are offering special founding membership deals.

“We typically have our unlimited membership at $179, the founding membership is $129 and you get that discount for the lifetime of your membership forever. So, it’s a really great deal; we are only selling a limited amount of them, though,” Corrie says.

On top of all of the great things happening at CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio, perhaps the best thing is that both studios are very proudly locally owned.

“We are local. A lot of people ask if we are a franchise and we are not,” explains Corrie, “we’re really proud to be locally owned. I was born and raised here. I am an Albuquerque native. I went to La Cueva high school. I grew up in the same neighborhood. So, it was really special that I was able to open a place that is within the community that I was raised in. And I am really proud to say that we keep our standards really high so you feel like you might be at a franchise but you’re not. It’s all locally owned.”

CORR Pilates + Cycle Studio’s current location is at 8000 Paseo Del Norte Blvd. NE Unit A3, Albuquerque, NM 87122. Their second location, located at 6001 Winter Haven Dr. NW Albuquerque, NM 87102 is set to open on December 18.

