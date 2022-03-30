Here to help New Mexico’s homeless pets find their forever home.

Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living today for our usual Wednesday where we show off the pet of the week. Today we had Prince joining us, he is an American Pit Bull Terrier who is two-years-old. This silly and playful pup can be a member of your pack, he can join you on a daily walk or a fun hike. Make an appointment today to visit him and see if he is the perfect fit for you.

Today is ‘National Take a Walk in the park day’, so take a step outside and let your dog go on an adventure today. In April they have a statewide giving event, which is known as the 2nd Annual ‘NM Loves Pets Day’ on April 11.

