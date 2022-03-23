Pet of the week is here with Animal Humane New Mexico.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living to show off the pet today and give us all the details about national pet poison prevention week. Glenn was in the studio today, he is a very handsome boy with a sweet loving personality. He is a one-year-old looking for a home to teach him more and more tricks. You can bring the whole family to meet him to see if this is the fit for you.

During the month of March, it is pet poison preventional month to make sure we are aware of toxic elements that can be harmful to pets. Beets explains the toxic foods pets should avoid.

