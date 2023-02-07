Meals on Wheels of New Mexico recently celebrated 50 years of serving healthy meals to New Mexicans in need. Now they are kicking off their ‘Million Meals Campaign’.

They celebrated 50 years by adding a bigger task and serving a million meals in five years to those who need them across New Mexico. They want to partner with more organizations around the state and reached more people who truly need these healthy meals.

Something that they are proud of that started in January was eliminating their waitlist, now people can contact them and they are able to schedule a day and time to meet up instead of putting them on a waiting list. ‘That is one of the things that we are most proud of,” said Shauna Frost, Chief Executive Officer.

They are always looking to expand their staff, and their volunteers and supporters because everything they do takes the help of the community. For more information visit mow-nm.org or call 505-823-8060.