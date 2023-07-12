Working to help New Mexico’s most vulnerable population. That is why KRQE Cares Food for Kids has partnered with Smith’s Food and Drug Stores in Albuquerque to collect food for the Mckinney Vento Program.

The Mckinney Vento Program relies on community donations. They then go out and buy items that their students might need which include school supplies, hygiene products, diapers and food. KRQE Cares and Smith’s have been working with McKinney Vento for the last seven years by filling up their shelves to provide students with resources at the start of the school year.

Tina Murray with Smiths, explains that their ultimate goal is to have ‘zero hunger’ and they know that there are almost 17% of children in the area who are going hungry. Those who are interested in donating can visit any Smith’s location around Albuquerque and place food in the KRQE Food for Kids collection boxes. Smith’s will be donating $10,000 to the McKinney Vento summer program. To learn more, visit KRQECares.com.