Growing up in Taos, musician Max Gomez, drew on the defining sounds of western folk as he journeyed to find his own unique sound. Touring with Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp has allowed Gomez to see some beautiful theaters all around the west coast.

Now Gomez returns to the Land of Enchantment to show his home state some of his own music. He will be having multiple shows around the state, one starting Saturday, November 19, he will be playing at the Outpost Theater. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $15-20.

For more information about future shows, visit yonasmedia.com.