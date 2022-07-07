This locally owned furniture and mattress location has been serving New Mexico for over 85 years. American Home Furniture and Mattress is now taking an environmental focus.

A large number of mattresses end up in landfills every year, making a negative impact on our environment. Although American Home has found a better way to remove those old mattresses. They are the first and only of this kind to offer to haul away unused mattresses and recycle the materials. To learn more, visit www.americanhome.com/american-home-sustainability.