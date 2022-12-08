Founded in 1994, the Matchbox Theater Company strives to produce thought-provoking contemporary and classical plays while providing performing opportunities for actors. They are preparing to perform their latest production, ‘The Booby Trap.’

A holiday tale of humbug and redemption with moments of caustic hilarity. The play, set in Chicago in 1996, shows how a dysfunctional Catholic family conducts an all-out civil war for its legacy and self-respect. The family’s matriarch, Marcy Daugherty, tries desperately to hold the family together as her family struggles with learning how to be sincere. A surprise guest and other family antics turn the evening upside down and sideways.

Opening day will be Thursday, December 15 but will have shows throughout the weekend as well. Located at the Fusion In, The Cell Theatre at 700 1st Street, NW, Alb, NM 87102. For more information, visit fusionnm.org