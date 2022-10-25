From the ambiance to the food everything you experience at Mas Tapas y Vino is artfully done.

Located inside hotel Andaluz in downtown Albuquerque, Mas Tapas y Vino is absolutely a place you will try and keep going back to.

Mas Tapas Y Vino likes to partner up with local shops around town. They have been working with local potteries, and now all their dishes are being served on them. Now people can enjoy delicious food served on them.

They also shop at the Farmer’s Market; they have been shopping for all their fresh produce for the last couple of years. The downtown community works together to bring delicious food and culture to showcase New Mexico. For more information, visit their website.