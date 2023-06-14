Creating sustainable success in the business world. There is a crucial connection between comprehensive estate planning and the long-term success and sustainability of women business owners and it all boils down to one secret which is creating an ‘Estate Plan.’ Feliz Martone, with Martone Law, explains the importance of creating an estate plan for women as business owner.

They explore how estate planning can serve as a strategic tool to protect business assets, ensure business continuity, and provide for the smooth transfer of ownership and management in the future. This topic sheds light on an often-overlooked aspect and offers insight and guidance to women business owners looking to create sustainable and successful businesses for the long term.

