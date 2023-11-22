With the Corporate Transparency Act taking effect next year, small business owners will have one more item on their compliance to-do list. So what is the act, and how will it affect small businesses in New Mexico? Feliz Martone, the owner and attorney at Martone Law Firm, can help community members understand what they need to be prepared for.

Martone explains that the Corporate Transparency Act was enacted as part of the 2020 Anti-Money Laundering Act. The act places new reporting requirements on businesses and will take effect in 2024 for small businesses. Some of the requirements include providing information about the business, as well as information about all beneficial owners of the business.

To help local businesses get a better understanding of the Corporate Transparency Act, Martone is hosting a free virtual workshop. It will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13. To get the link to the workshop, scan the QR code below or visit this link.

To learn more about Martone Law Firm and the services they offer, click here.