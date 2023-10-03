According to Feliz Martone with Martone Law Firm, roughly two-thirds of Americans do not have an estate plan. Even those in the minority who do have an estate plan should make sure to regularly review and update their plans. Martone Law Firm can assist with these important steps.

Do you have backup decision-makers? Have you chosen an individual to care for your children? If not, these crucial decisions can be made at Martone Law Firm. “Together, we will make sure you’re protected,” says the firm.

To learn more, visit Martone Law Firm’s website at this link.