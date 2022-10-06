The Martone Law Firm is a local firm that provides legal services to people seeking disability benefits from social security and looking to protect their future through estate planning.

Disability benefits help people who cannot work and have applied for their disability benefits from social security, and they also added a state planning service to better help New Mexicans. A lot of that requires education and being able to provide resources to the community. “One of my core values as well as helping to provide education about what estate planning is, and why you need it,” said Feliz Martone, owner, of Martone Law Firm.

Free seminar for seniors and their families open house on Friday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Located at Cano Health at 2839 Carlisle Blvd. NE Albuquerque NM 87110. For more information, visit their website.