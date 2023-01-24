One thing that the pandemic has taught many people is to plan for the unexpected. Planning for unexpected events, whether welcoming a new family member or coming into an inheritance, or dealing with an illness is at the heart of what an estate plan does.

A new addition to the family is often an unexpected and happy surprise but improper planning may be stressful for the new parents. If you are receiving public benefits like Medicaid or supplemental security income you risk losing them without proper planning. Disability impacts all of us we have 1 in 4 chances of being disabled in our lifetime and we often know or care for a loved one in our lifetime. Estate planning protects you and your family from the unexpected.

Take this opportunity to formalize your wishes, and protect you and your family from the unexpected contact Martone Law today to discuss your estate planning.