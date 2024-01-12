Monday, Jan. 15, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and one New Mexico organization is doing all it can to continue Dr. King’s legacy. The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission’s mission is “to promote Dr. King’s philosophy on human rights, equality, nonviolence, social change, and unity to the people of New Mexico through remembrance, celebration, and action.”

As a part of the commission’s efforts, the group is holding a commemorative march on Saturday, Jan. 13. The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and University Boulevard. Immediately following the march, there will be a ceremony at the Civic Plaza. The event is expected to go on until 1 p.m.

On Monday morning, the commission is having its MLK Breakfast, sponsored by Grant Chapel church. Tickets are $50, and the event will be at the Marriott Pyramid Hotel at 8 a.m. The commission is also having its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon on Monday at the Community of Joy Lutheran Church in Rio Rancho. The luncheon costs $35 and is sponsored by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Anyone who would like to participate in the events is welcome to come.

“I think it’s important that we not only do it for ourselves, but we do it for the generations behind us,” says Beverly Gaines, the associate director of the commission, speaking on the importance of keeping Dr. King’s legacy alive.

To learn more about the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and all that they do in the community, click here or call (505) 222-6466.