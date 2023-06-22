Bringing the art of mariachi music front and center. Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque is doing just that. This annual event takes a cultural dive into this genre of music through culture, arts, and educational events attracting a diverse group of performers and participants while bringing in master musicians from around the state, country, and the world. This one-of-a-kind event embodies so much of what makes New Mexico a truly unique and beautiful state.

The conference will be July 12-15, the program is designed to bring together the elements of the conference to reinforce the interfacing of students with maestros, teachers, and performers. Students are able to learn one on one for basis with the maestros gaining a musical experience. For more information visit mariachispectacular.com. There will also be a Mariachi Spectacular Concert on July, 15 from 7:00 p.m. -10:30 p.m. at the Sandia Resort and Casino.