Combining pop funk and soul all into one. That’s exactly what you get when the mango cakes hit the stage. They are a locally based band here in Duke City that brings a catchy vibe and great energy to the stage. Their motto is to create “Live music for everyone.”

They came from a broken band when their vocalist said they didn’t want to be in the band anymore. However, four of the members decided they wanted to keep the band together and they decided to scout more local talent and started around December 2019.

Mango Cakes performed the song they are currently preparing to release “Higher.”