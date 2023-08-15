If your vehicle is in need of some work, Mango Automotive wants to help you out.

From maintenance and repairs to oil changes, brake repair suspension work and more; Mango Automotive will get you cruising smoothly in no time.

At Mango Automotive they have what they like to call ‘the pink wall effect.’ A new customer will often walk in look around and have a super confused look on their face. “They will literally will walk out the front door, look up at the sign and come back in”, said Jesse Jackson, CEO, of Mango Automotive. Their space is a space where everyone is welcome and it has a spa-like feeling.

They have a couple of locations around town. One is on the west side of Eagle Ranch Road near Cottonwood Mall. One in downtown area located at 7th and Central. Lastly, the East side location is located at Comanche, between Juan Tabo and Eubank. For more information visit mangoautomotive.com.