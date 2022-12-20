This month families usually gather together around to enjoy food, celebrate time with one another and offer a show-stopping meal for everyone to enjoy.

Today, Smith’s will be showing an easy apple pie recipe to keep everyone coming back for seconds.

Chef Jeff from Smith’s demonstrates the Apple pie recipe.

Apple Pie Recipe:

You will brown butter

Slice apples (you can peel your apples if you prefer)

Add brown sugar, Corn Starch, Cinnamon, Ginger and Cloves

All of the ingredients will be mixed with sliced apples

You can make or buy the pie crust whichever you prefer (to save time you can buy it)

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

The other pie crust will be cut into strips to cover the pie

Get some eggwash and put it on top to get that brown crust

Will bake for about 20 minutes

Let it cool for about 4-5 hours before eating

For more information and to find all these ingredients visit Smith’s.