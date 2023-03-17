The Magnify Dance Ensemble is getting ready to hit the stage. They have been working on a new production titled, “How Love Wins” which is inspired by the gospel and explains the love of Christ.

How Love Wins is a sequel to their previous production, titled Christmas Joy. How Love Wins tells a story of Jesus through his life, death and resurrection. The choreography begin in 2014, and throughout the years they have been able to improve the piece throughout the years. This is a large production of 40 dancers, between 9-18 years of age with additional guest artists.

Performances will be Saturday, March 25th at 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 26th at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35.00, and seniors/students & NHCC members will have a $2.00 discount. The group rate for 10 or more tickets will be $28.00. Tickets are now available for purchase online. magnifydancecenter.com.