They are back on stage.

Magnify Dance Ensemble is returning to the Albuquerque Journal Theater at the National Hispanic Cultural Center with a sequel to their award-winning holiday production titled, “Christmas Joy.” They have been working on a new production titled, “How Love Wins” that is inspired by the Gospel and explains the love of Christ.

Carolina Valverde and Madyson Kettler two performers of the show stopped by New Mexico Living to give us more details about the message and what they hope to share with the audience throughout the show. You can join them at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on April 9 and 10 at 2:00 p.m. to catch a live performance.

To grab your tickets and learn more, click here.