Promoting the advancement of all Hispanic people through experiences, art, culture, and humanities is the mission of the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation. In order to continue doing what they do, they are holding their annual fundraising gala. This year’s theme is ‘Maravilla una noche en Puerto Rico.’

Dara Romero Macy’s Personal Stylist is here to help anyone attending the event. Romero mentioned that if you will be attending Maravilla, you will get 20% off your look.

Along with the gala, there will also be a golf tournament on August 25. Shotgun will start at 8:00 a.m. at Paradise Hills Golf Course. The gala will be hosted at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town, on August 26, 2023. Tickets are on sale. For more information, visit their website.