Creating country music with flavor. That’s what you’ll get when jamming out to the tunes of Louie TheSinger.

Louie TheSinger is a Fort Worth, Texas Born Mexican country music sensation. Tokenized for creating “country music with flavor,” his music is a representation of his Texas and Mexican roots while still bringing something new and fresh to the country music scene. Louie has gained over 1 million followers on social media and has begun touring across the nation. He has had an uplifting journey getting here from a rough upbringing to a stint in prison which he speaks of on his track “Sending Me Back.” Once he was released he put his mind on music and rose to fame with his incredible vocals and uplifting persona. You can purchase tickets here.

He will be performing Saturday, July 15 from 8-12 p.m., at the Jam Spot, 415 Central Avenue Northwest Albuquerque, NM 87102. The afterparty will be at Cake.