Los Foodies Magazine is a digital platform that promotes New Mexico’s food and beverage industry. Founder of Los Foodies Magazine Eric Martinez talked about the latest food news.

They are also some sponsorship opportunities with their “I’m Here For The Food” video news updates. Martinez says they go out to the location, and interview business owners and representatives to talk about what they do. Then, they promote the video on their website and social media platforms.

Right now they are looking for sponsors to help put together restaurant industry training videos. Based on Los Foodies’ research, a lot of restaurants like the idea of having a place to send people without any restaurant experience to learn the basics of restaurant service.