Los Foodies magazine recently started a partnership with YouTube cooking channel host Marcy Valenzuela-Toste. Los Foodies Founder and CEO Eric Martinez and Marcy Valenzuela-Toste stopped by to discuss this fresh collaboration.

Martinez says he noticed Valenzuela-Toste on YouTube and he “needed to make a connection” with her when he saw “how great” her productions are. Valenzuela-Toste started her YouTube channel “Marcy Inspired” during the pandemic and now has over 120 videos on it.

Los Foodies will now feature Valenzuela-Toste’s recipes on their website.

