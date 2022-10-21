Los Foodies Magazine is known as New Mexico’s digital magazine, which works to promote the local food and beverage industry. They highlight ranchers, farmers, chefs, and more. They have some updates.

Los Foodies latest partnership is with ‘RedorGreen’ a Youtube channel created by Angela Crespin. Eric Martinez from Los Foodies says he was looking to add more local recipes into their magazine and he stumbled across ‘RedorGreen’. Crespin said she had always wanted a cooking show and it has grown since the two-year start. They are about to reach 5,000 subscribers. To learn more about their channel, visit here.

Los Foodies is also excited to announce to release of over 100 recipes to their online magazine. To learn about Los Foodies, visit their website.

Fall Mocktail Recipe: