Loreen & Lane have a question, Why is it important to have a local agent? These are a few reasons, individuals will have a license and background from the State of New Mexico, they work over 150 hours for certification and even understand the local changes and concerns.

Loreen & Lane, The Medicare Answer Team is licensed and background checked by the State of New Mexico. They have completed about 200 hours every year for medicare certifications to be able to gain the knowledge that they need to assist people.

They know New Mexico and all the concerns and changes that happen each year. They are not just a person sitting at a call center, they are real people wanting to offer help. They care about their clients and their needs regarding Medicare. For more information call 505.750.7024.